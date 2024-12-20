LAS VEGAS, NV -- In an exciting development for design, construction and home furnishings professionals, the winter 2025 Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event (tise) will overlap, creating a dynamic cross-category sourcing opportunity in Las Vegas, NV, in January. Las Vegas Market will run from January 26 to 30, 2025, at the World Market Center Las Vegas, and tise will take place from January 28 to 30, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

"With the overlap of Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event, buyers now have a powerful opportunity to source from two major industry shows in one trip," said Dorothy Belshaw, ANDMORE℠ president. "This collaboration amplifies the value for attendees, allowing them to explore a wide range of products -- from home furnishings to flooring, tile and stone -- while maximizing their time in Las Vegas. It's a unique chance to streamline sourcing and discover innovative solutions across multiple categories."

With Las Vegas Market showcasing more than 3,500 brands across permanent and temporary collections and tise bringing together 700+ flooring, tile and stone resources between its Surfaces and Tile + Stone neighborhoods, January visitors can get the most out of one trip. As an added benefit, tise also offers four days of education, January 27th to 30th, including show floor tours, trainings and certifications and keynote speakers, all onsite at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Las Vegas Market features four days of programming, including daily themed courtyard parties, product demos and business-centric seminars and activations.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Las Vegas Market, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to maximize their experience in Las Vegas,” said Tiffany Davis, Informa Markets and tise marketing manager. “By combining the expertise of two premier events in the design and surfaces industries, we’re offering a seamless value-packed experience. The complimentary rideshare program underscores our commitment to convenience, making it easier than ever for attendees to connect, explore and discover the latest innovations across both shows."

Across shows, complimentary admission passes will be offered to both event attendees, valid for all days, and buyers can enjoy free registration for both showcases. Attendees can maximize their experience with easy access to both shows, with an exclusive Lyft offer. Code TISELVM2025 provides up to $40 in rides between the two venues, ensuring a seamless trip across the city.