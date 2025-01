VERONA, ITALY – For those who were unable to attend the last edition of Marmomac, which took place in Verona, Italy, in September 2024, show management is making it possible to view highlights online. From key discussions to the Best Communicator Award, they can all be revisited at www.talks.marmomac.com.

Marmomac 2025 is scheduled from September 23th to 26th at Veronafiere in Verona, Italy.