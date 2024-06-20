CHICAGO, IL -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) - Chicago Office is pleased to once again invite industry professionals to Marmomac 2024 as part of its all-expense-paid program for the stone industry. The trip is scheduled for September 21st to 26th, with Marmomac taking place September 24th through 27th in Verona, Italy.

Marmomac is the leading global event for industry professionals, showcasing the entire supply chain of the natural stone sector -- from raw materials to semi-finished and finished products to stone-processing machinery and technologies.

The ITA Chicago office’s Preferred Buyer’s Program is geared towards stone fabricators, quarries and other end-users of stone technologies.

Travel expenses covered for qualifying participants include:

Round-trip airfare from the U.S. to Verona, Italy

Four hotel nights in Verona (breakfast included; lunch at the show)

Transfers in Italy: Airport/Hotel/Show/Visits

The schedule for the Preferred Buyer’s Program includes:

September 21 – Depart U.S.

September 22 -- Arrive in Italy (Verona) and transfer to hotel

September 23 -- Quarry and facility visits (TBA)

September 24 & 25 -- 8 a.m. depart hotel

(Educational & B2B morning sessions; afternoon tour tradeshow; 6 p.m. return to hotel)

September 26 -- Depart from Italy to U.S. (Stay may be extended, with other Italian city departures, inquire with the ITA office for details.)

Requirements

The ITA Chicago Office program is open to qualifying stone-processing professionals interested in stone-processing technologies, equipment and supplies (ex. fabricators, quarries, etc.).

Program participants will be asked to attend the following:

One (1) day quarry tour and/or equipment company

Two (2) days of educational & B2B sessions, tradeshow visit

Registration

If you would like to reserve your spot in the program, please fill out the short registration form at the following

by July 5, 2024.

If interested in joining the ITA Chicago Office program and need further information, contact: Italian Trade Agency - Chicago office, Brigitte Auteri, trade analyst / marketing manager, b.auteri@ice.it, chicago@ice.it, 312-670-4360.