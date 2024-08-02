VERONA, ITALY -- Gruppo B&T is set to exhibit at Marmomac, scheduled for September 24 through 27, 2024 in Verona, Italy, and it will introduce B&T Quartz -- an innovative division specializing in the production of complete turnkey lines for agglomerated quartz. Complete support at every stage of the production process is guaranteed to customers thanks to the Group’s tried and tested expertise: from the analysis of raw materials, the development of recipes, to consultancy, planning and customized design based on customers’ needs. Attention to the aesthetics of the finished product is guaranteed by the graphic design of digital design and the digital decoration of Projecta, group companies specializing in the quartz sector and beyond. In addition to design and installation, B&T Quartz follows the entire life cycle of the process with specific services, ensuring assistance and spare parts in line with customers’ expectations. An example of this constant attention over time, i.e. a guarantee of a perfectly coordinated and efficient process, is bt-TUTOR, a plant supervisor that allows timely diagnostics even remotely.

Among the innovations that will be presented at Marmomac, Q-Art Line deserves a special mention: it is the first line in the world of fully automated digital decoration for the agglomerated quartz industry, which was developed to print selected graphics directly on the slab with Q-Plotter technology and Lynx digital detection device, thus offering unprecedented flexibility. The graphics can be modified and customized as needed, transforming the finished product into a true work of art. All this is possible thanks to complete synergy between Digital Design (the artist), Projecta (the engineer) and B&T Quartz itself (combining the graphics with the product). It will therefore be possible to view the results of this creative explosion directly at the booth (C2-D2, Hall 2), where the finished products will be on display.

Gruppo B&T will also exhibit its internal factory logistics technology for efficient and fully automatic handling with LGV.

Finally, the bt-TWIN press will be introduced: a patented double vibro-compaction system technology, which brings important production advantages for the manufacturer.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art technologies, the Group guarantees commitment and innovation with utmost attention paid to sustainability. In fact, Gruppo B&T has always endeavoured to reduce energy consumption and respect the environment, with an eye to production ethical values that enhance the workers’ health, i.e. the main asset of all companies.

Moreover, B&T Quartz invites attendees to the Diatex booth (E4, Hall 7). This subsidiary, specializing in the production of tools also for the agglomerate industry, will present the innovative Galaxy and FURY cutting discs.

To guarantee customers a complete range of products, the week before Marmomac and the following one (from September 16th to 20th and from September 30th to October 4th), bt-LAB will host an Open House event on its premises in Formigine where visitors will have the chance to discover the Group and see the innovations presented first-hand.