VERONA, ITALY -- Stonetech's participation at Marmomac 2024 concluded with great success, as it was honored with the prestigious Best Communicator Award in the International Design Category. The award celebrates Stonetech's exceptional design, product presentation and communication, as exemplified by its innovative stand, designed by renowned architect Spiros Soulis.

This year marked Stonetech’s 14th consecutive participation at Marmomac. The company showcased an impressive array of Greek marbles, emphasizing their rich heritage. The featured marbles are sourced from the company’s owned quarries and exclusive collection, including Aliveri Grigio, Silver Cloud, Skyline and Ionian Terrazzo, along with additional selections from collaborative quarries, such as Pocahontas, Diana, Thassos, Ikarus and other natural stones.

The stand’s centerpiece was a featured wall clad in Aliveri Grigio marble with special finishing complemented by the stunning Skyline Bar, showcasing the versatility and timeless beauty of Greek marble and Stonetech's craftsmanship.

"It is an honor to receive this international recognition,” said N. Gonianakis, president and CEO. “At Stonetech, we take great pride in representing Greece and showcasing the outstanding quality of Greek marbles, which are renowned for their beauty and durability. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to excellence in design and innovation."