CHICAGO, IL -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has announced a new opportunity for networking with Italian innovators in the stone and stoneworking machinery sector. On Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, 2021, ITA will hold a digital Italian Stone Network event, providing an opportunity for participants to meet one-on-one with over 20 leaders in the Italian stone and stoneworking sector with expertise in equipment for the fabrication and handling of stone.

Registration is free and participants can visit the virtual showroom to learn more about opportunities with ITA’s broad list of industry leaders and see what innovative systems are available to make your company more efficient.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 20th from 9 to 11 a.m. (Central Time) and Wednesday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Central Time).

ITA’s new digital platform allows visitors to meet only companies they prefer. Browse the list of participating partners and set-up appointments with those who can offer you the solutions you need to take on the specific challenges facing your business.

For those who are interested in meeting with one of ITA’s participating Italian companies but are not available on July 20th or July, 21st, the virtual showroom will remain live after the B2B networking event. Check out each company’s digital booth and let ITA know who you are interested in meeting. A member of their team will be more than happy to assist you in setting up a one-on-one discussion outside of the event.

See the complete list of stone and stoneworking equipment suppliers at: https://italianstonenetwork.digital.ice.it/?elqTrackId=38624577E09716170E241C4F78D9F050&elqTrack=true.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Brigitte Auteri in ITA’s Chicago office at: b.auteri@ice.it or +1 (312) 670-4360.