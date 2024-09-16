“Stone Takes the Stage” is the message presented by Marmomac this year in anticipation for its 2024 exhibition – set for September 24th to 27th at Veronafiere in Verona, Italy. The annual international stone exhibition is expecting to draw one of its largest crowds to date and will provide an environment for visitors to get up close and personal with natural stone in its various forms.

Last year, Marmomac experienced a 10% spike in attendance over the previous year – confirming to show management that the exhibition is highly regarded as a meeting place for learning, networking and displaying new product innovations. With over 1,500 exhibitors present each year, Marmomac provides a unique showcase for a comprehensive overview of the latest innovations in both stone products, fabrication and quarrying equipment, tooling and accessories, and stone care and maintenance products.

"In today's context, natural stone continues to be a prestigious and versatile material, capable of adding value to any architectural or design project with its beauty and unique properties,” said Raul Barbieri, marketing and sales director of Veronafiere. "Marmomac plays a crucial role in promoting the innovative use of this material, highlighting its most cutting-edge applications through a series of side events, including exhibitions, workshops and conferences."

In addition to the numerous exhibits, Marmomac 2024 will also offer educational sessions, events where stone industry professionals can mingle and stunning pieces of stone art to view. The Plus Theatre in Pavilion 10 will spark inspiration and create awe. This year's theme will be the material, the protagonist within an actual district that develops around a central avenue lined with exhibitions, meeting areas and refreshment spaces. The individual exhibitions highlight the many facets of natural stone, offering a complete and in-depth view of the theme, telling the constant relationship between stone and machinery, and showcasing the countless varieties present in nature and the most modern technological processes.

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will have a presence at Marmomac 2024, with a stand between halls six and seven. The association will also honor its 2023 Grand Pinnacle Award winner during a presentation scheduled for Wednesday, September 25th in the Plus Theatre. The award is sponsored by Marmomac, and each year is given to the best project across all categories offered in the annual NSI Pinnacle Awards competition. This year’s event will celebrate Polycor for its work on the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations.

Also, NSI will be hosting an after-hours member reception following the Grand Pinnacle Award presentation. For the first time it will be held off the fairgrounds at Liston 12 in Piazza Bra.