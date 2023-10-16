More than 51,000 stone industry professionals gathered at Veronafiere in Verona, Italy, for Marmomac 2023. The annual international stone exhibition experienced a 10% increase in attendance over 2022, and the number of international visitors grew by 15%.

In total, there were 12 exhibit halls and three outdoor areas – spanning a net total of more than 76,000 square meters.

This year’s edition set a new record with 68.5% of 1,507 exhibitors arriving from 54 different countries. This trend was equally confirmed by accredited arrivals of international buyers from 138 countries.

"Marmomac 2023 was achieved thanks to a magnificent team effort," said Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere. “We were involved right from the end of the last show in major incoming activity to attract international operators through synergies with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Italian embassies and consulates around the world. If professionals from 138 countries travelled to Veronafiere, all this is thanks to the long-term preparation in which we have always enjoyed the fundamental support of ICE Trade Agency, which provided finance for incoming buyers, and Confindustria Marmomacchine. There was also a huge commitment by our international organization -- our delegates and companies operating in China and Brazil ensured that Marmomac can be considered as one of the most international b2b events on the entire global trade fair scene."

"The 57th Marmomac posted impressive facts and figures," said Maurizio Danese, managing director of Veronafiere. “We posted more than 51,000 professional visitors - a 10% increase over 2022. International visitors also grew by 15% in absolute terms to 66% of total. The Americas turned in a great performance with 29%, thanks to significant increases in arrivals from the U.S., Canada and Brazil. There was also the great return by China and fine participation from Europe, especially Germany, Spain and France. We also highlighted a new path by turning the spotlights on product culture and professional training thanks to two dedicated show halls: The Plus Theatre and A Matter of Stone, curated by Elle Decor to promote the use of natural stone in the luxury and interior design sector among architects and designers.”

Watch highlights from Marmomac 2023 in the video above.