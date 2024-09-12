NEW YORK, NY -- Boutique Design New York (BDNY), the leading trade fair and conference for the hospitality’s boutique and lifestyle design community, returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center on November 10 to 11, 2024. This year’s two-day event promises to set new standards in the industry with cutting-edge products, groundbreaking design discussions and an array of networking events that bring together the world’s most influential design minds.

Experience Innovation at Every Turn

BDNY will immerse attendees in the latest trends and innovations shaping the hospitality boutique design industry. Featuring a curated selection of more than 700 exhibitors showcasing inventive furnishings, lighting, textiles and more for hotels, restaurants, spas, clubs, cruise ships and next-gen living interiors. This year’s event promises to be an inspiring showcase for designers, architects, brand leaders, developers, and purchasers.

“BDNY has become synonymous with innovation in hospitality’s boutique design sector, offering a unique platform where creativity meets business,” said Keisha Byrd, vice president and brand director, Hospitality Design Group at Emerald. “This year, we’re excited to introduce even more interactive elements, Designed Spaces and leading-edge products that will fuel the creativity of our attendees.”

Highlights

Designed Spaces: BDNY’s four immersive Designed Spaces—created by leading designers and sponsoring manufacturers—will showcase visionary concepts meticulously crafted to inspire and offer a place for attendees to take in intimate panels on top-of-mind topics.

Serendipitous Encounters by Blur Workshop (Booth: 3119)

Salone by Baskervill (Booth: 261)

Sobremesa by Curioso (Booth: 2861)

Hidden Gem by Parker-Torres Design (Booth: 1873)

[NEW] Dine & Design: A BDNY PopUp: Debuting this year on the trade fair floor is the Dine & Design: A BDNY PopUp, an innovative fusion of dining and design specially targeted to high-end, front-of-house restaurant and bar design. This vibrant area, anchored by Café Hue, an active

café space envisioned by Jessica Gidari—founder and creative director of hospitality design and branding consultancy J.GIDARI—will showcase a wide array of curated products, including furniture, tableware, uniforms, branding items, lighting, flooring and more. This vibrant and engaging spot offers attendees a space to connect and network over light fare, with coffee and wine service available throughout the day.

Unparalleled Networking and Learning Opportunities

Throughout the two-day event, attendees can look forward to a robust lineup of CEU-accredited seminars and engaging conversations featuring respected industry veterans, rising stars and thought leaders.

BDNY’s comprehensive conference schedule features a variety of sessions designed to address the most pressing topics in hospitality design today, including:

BDNY Power Players: Women Leaders in Hospitality Breakfast : Thought leaders in design, brand, ownership and procurement come together for a lively discussion of challenges, opportunities, and issues across the industry.

: Thought leaders in design, brand, ownership and procurement come together for a lively discussion of challenges, opportunities, and issues across the industry. Healthy Design: Where Wellness and Sustainability Meet : Explore how sustainable design, wellness innovation and hospitality are coming together to reshape the industry.

: Explore how sustainable design, wellness innovation and hospitality are coming together to reshape the industry. Business Sense: Navigating Firm Growth and Team Dynamics : Business owners share critical decisions for achieving sustainable growth, maintaining agility, cultivating a positive office culture and leveraging team strengths and effective dynamics. Business Sense is part of a new set of sessions in the BD Hub this year.

: Business owners share critical decisions for achieving sustainable growth, maintaining agility, cultivating a positive office culture and leveraging team strengths and effective dynamics. Business Sense is part of a new set of sessions in the BD Hub this year. Design Pulse: What's Happening Now : Innovators from across the hospitality industry share the latest trends shaping the market and the secret to truly experiential design.

: Innovators from across the hospitality industry share the latest trends shaping the market and the secret to truly experiential design. BD Dines Out: The Future of F&B: Experts come together to explore what’s compelling hospitality venues to adapt and evolve.

Can’t Miss Social Events

Platinum Circle Awards Gala – November 8, 2024

BDNY will kick off in grand style with the Platinum Circle Awards Gala on November 8th at The Lighthouse at Pier 61. This prestigious event, hosted by Hospitality Design magazine, honors industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the world of hospitality design. Attendees will enjoy an evening of celebration, featuring a VIP cocktail reception, a plated dinner and the induction ceremony followed by desserts and dancing. This year Liz Lambert, Tom Ito, Ave Bradley and Alan Fuerstman will be honored for their lifetime achievements at the event. The Platinum Circle is one of the most coveted recognitions in the industry, celebrating industry veterans across all facets of hospitality for their lifetime achievements. Platinum Circle Awards Gala tickets may be purchased here.

Gold Key Awards – November 11, 2024

Presented by Boutique Design, the Gold Key Awards will take place at Cipriani 42nd Street and will reveal the winners and celebrate the finalists across 23 project categories, including luxury, midscale and upscale hotels, resorts and more. In addition to the Judges’ So Cool award, the evening will also honor the award‘s 2024 Designer of the Year and Up-and-Coming Hotelier of the Year, and toast the rising design stars of the industry, the 2024 Boutique 18 class. Gold Key Awards tickets may be purchased here.

Registration Details

Registration for industry professionals currently starts with an advance rate of $425 for a two-day full conference pass (until October 10th), with other trade fair options available here. For the full agenda and conference lineup, visit www.bdny.com.

Credentialed members of the media may register for a complimentary press pass here.

Show Hours

Sunday, November 10th 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 11th 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.