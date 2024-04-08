VERONA, ITALY -- Marmomac, the world's leading fair in the natural stone sector, presents "Stone takes the stage", the new communication campaign signed by the Verona-based agency Makai and dedicated to the 2024 edition, scheduled at Veronafiere from September 24th to 27th.

The international marble community recognizes Marmomac as the premier meeting point for the stone industry. In this multifunctional space, product, technology and creativity merge into a unique exhibition experience of business, culture and education. The new communication campaign places natural stone at the center as the absolute protagonist and source of inspiration to create original and innovative application solutions in art, architecture and design.

The protagonists of the imagery are imposing monoliths, symbols of solidity and concreteness, perfectly integrated into a system of voids and solids that animate the entire scene. The general sensation is one of majesty and completeness. Balance, fullness and stability are emphasized by the dynamic passage of magenta, the institutional color of the event, and a common thread that permeates all elements like a vital breath. The result is a powerful, lively, dynamic global scenic presence where lights and shadows gain mobility and harmony.

Marmomac is the leading international fair dedicated to the stone sector, from raw materials to artistic and design artefacts, including machinery, tools and technologies. The 2023 edition saw 51,000 visitors (+10% compared to the previous year) and 1,507 companies, of which 68.5% were foreign from 54 countries.

The new image of Marmomac will be used for all marketing materials and communication tools that will mark the promotion of the 2024 edition.

