VERONA, ITALY -- On Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Natural Stone Institute, in partnership with Informa, will present the Natural Stone Pavilion, which will be making its debut at StonExpo – scheduled for February 1 to 3, 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The pavilion will provide a space for natural stone industry experts to offer the authenticity of their products.
For those attending Marmomac, the presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Marmomac Talks area of Hall 12. For those who are unable to make it to Verona this year, check out the Marmomac Plus portal at www.marmomac.com, where there will be a live stream of the event.