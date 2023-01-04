LAS VEGAS, NV – A new global Natural Stone Pavilion with stone exhibitors in partnership with five leading industry international associations, including Centrorochas (Brazil), Assimagra (Portugal), Green Marble Association (Greece), Confindustria Marmomacchine Association (Italy) and Istanbul Mineral Exports Association IMIB (Turkey), will be featured at StonExpo 2023. This expansion includes natural stone exhibits, as well as targeted content and panel discussions in the Natural Stone Theatre from the Natural Stone Institute in the Pavilion. Additionally, special programming for architects, designers and stone distributors is being produced with classroom learning and Natural Stone Pavilion product tours to offer the most in-depth natural stone product discovery at StonExpo 2023.