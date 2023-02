The International Surface Event, including SURFACES, StonExpo and TilExpo, created a surge of activity at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from January 31 to February 2, 2023, with an education component beginning on January 30th. An energetic vibe was felt throughout the aisles and booths of StonExpo. Here is a brief recap of what was going on during the three-day exhibition.

≫ Watch the presentation of the Stone World's 2022 Fabricator of the Year Award