WASHINGTON, DC -- The 2025 NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS), scheduled for February 25th to 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, is one of the premier industry shows of the year. Show management reports that IBS is shaping up to be the biggest show in 15 years with 1,700+ brands, companies and products; 716+ new exhibitors; 120+ education sessions; and a segmented show floor separated into six categories, allowing attendees to quickly and easily find what interests them. More details and registration can be found here.