WASHINGTON, DC – The NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) is set for February 27 to 29, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, and it is not too late for early registration, which ends January 5th. Register now to get an IBS Expo Pass for $100 and $50 for spouse registration. Manufacturers and software provider registrants are not eligible.

IBS Expo Pass price increases January 6, 2024 to $175 for NAHB non-members.

To register, visit: https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowNHB241/?utm_source=higher_logic&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ibs24_attendee_conversion&utm_term=nahb_non-members&utm_content=em24085-2701