SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Greenbuild 2022 is set for San Francisco, CA, from November 1st to 3rd, and show management has announced that Early Bird registration has been extended to May 31, 2022. A new and improved Learning Package, including access to virtual summits, workshops, expanded networking, special events, keynotes and more, has been added. Book now to save over $200 on your education pass with the Early Bird discount. Prices will increase after the deadline. To register, visit: https://greenbuild.informaconnect.com/2022/registrations/Attendee?_mc=em_GRB22_A_Summits-EarlyBird_05-19-22&utm_source=Eloqua&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=GRB22_A_Summits-EarlyBird_05-19-22