Ceramics of Italy is pleased to announce a deadline extension for the Ceramics of Italy 2021 Tile Competition! North American architects, designers, and students now have until April 1 at 11:59pm EST to submit their Commercial, Institutional, and Residential projects featuring Italian ceramic and porcelain tile.



The past year has been incredibly challenging for the architecture & design industry; among countless other setbacks, COVID-19 has caused many built projects to be delayed or put on hold. By extending the deadline, Confindustria Ceramica and the Italian Trade Agency hope to allow more time for eligible projects to be completed and submitted. It’s a natural decision, given that Coverings 2021 - which hosts the annual Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition awards ceremony - has also been rescheduled for July 7-9 in Orlando, FL.