NEW YORK, NY -- The deadline for the European cycle of the 2024 Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition has been extended. Architects and designers now have until June 20, 2024 to submit their designs to the awards program. The competition’s European edition is open to all design professionals around the world who have carried out projects located in Europe using Italian ceramic and porcelain tile from Ceramics of Italy brands. Projects may be submitted across the following categories: Residential, Non-Residential, Urban Design, Design and New Applications, and Student. Cash prizes up to $10,000 will be awarded to the winners of the built-project categories. Participation in the competition is free of charge and entrants may submit more than one project to the same or different categories.

After careful consideration from a jury of international design and architecture professionals, the winning projects will be announced during an award ceremony at Cersaie, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, taking place September 23 to 27, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. The North American cycle of the Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition will open later this year. For more information and to register, click here.

