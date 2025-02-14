NEW YORK, NY -- The Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition deadline has been extended to February 28th. Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, North American architects, designers and students now have two extra weeks to submit their projects to the prestigious awards program. Projects completed between January 2020 and September 2024 showcasing the technical and aesthetic benefits of Italian ceramic and porcelain tile from Ceramics of Italy member brands may be submitted across four built categories: Residential, Non-Residential, Urban Design, Design & New Application; and one Student category.

Built-project winners will enjoy a CEU-accredited trip to Cersaie 2025 in Bologna, Italy, and cash prizes up to $5,000. In addition, all winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Coverings 2025 in Orlando, FL, with the opportunity to present their projects to architecture and design media at the show. Multiple entries are accepted and there is no fee to enter.

Visit tilecompetition.com to submit.

