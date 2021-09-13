WASHINGTON -- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) officially opened online registration for the 2022 NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS), the largest annual light construction trade show in the world.

IBS will take place in person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from February 8 to 10, 2022, where it will again co-locate with the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) for Design & Construction Week® (DCW). The two shows are expected to host more than 1,000 exhibiting brands spanning over 800,000 net square feet of exhibit space for the largest annual gathering of the residential design and construction industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our attendees back to Orlando for the housing industry’s premier event,” said NAHB chairman, Chuck Fowke, a custom builder from Tampa, FL. “This show offers all the top products, connections and education opportunities in one place. IBS 2022 gives attendees a front seat to the latest trends, business solutions and industry connections and is an event that you won’t want to miss.”

Attendees with an All-Access Pass registration will have access to 110+ education sessions led by renowned experts on a wide range of industry topics. For a deeper dive into specific industry topics, attendees can participate in Pre-Show Master Workshops, in-depth, three-hour intensive programs held on February 7, the day before the show officially kicks off. These workshops are part of pre-show education and will be open to all registered attendees for an additional fee.

IBS attendees will have the opportunity to experience new show floor destinations, including the New Product Zone, featuring the latest products and cutting-edge market solutions; the Home Tech Zone, featuring in-demand tech products and interactive demos; and innovative emerging solutions in the IBS Start-Up Zone. Attendee favorites, the High Performance Building Zone, the IBS Jobsite Safety Zone and the IBS Home Technology Solutions Pavilion, in collaboration with CEDIA, will return in 2022.

The 2022 show will kick off on the morning of February 8 with opening ceremonies and that evening will host the Official IBS House Party. Other events throughout the week include the Young Pro Party Wednesday night at Ole Red, followed by the IBS Closing Concert Thursday night.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour NAHB’s official IBS show homes, The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR). The homes are designed to showcase innovative building technologies, emerging design trends and the latest building products. The showcase products in the homes are provided by members of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council; Professional Builder and Professional Remodeler magazines will once again serve as the media sponsors of the 2022 show homes.

During September, IBS registrants can take advantage of several registration discounts. NAHB members can get a free expo pass or receive a $100 discount on an All-Access Pass if they register this month. For a full list of offerings, visit: BuildersShow.com/fees.

The NAHB International Builders' Show is not open to the general public. Building industry professionals and their affiliates are invited to register by visiting the show’s website at BuildersShow.com.

For the latest health and safety guidelines, please visit Buildersshow.com/health.