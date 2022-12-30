WASHINGTON, DC -- Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda -- one of the leading new home construction data companies in the U.S. – is scheduled to speak at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), scheduled from January 31 to February 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Wolf’s research and insights have made her a frequent presence in news sources like CNBC, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg TV, and she even serves as an advisor to the White House. Her focus on how past recessions have impacted the housing market and on the habits of Millennial homebuyers make her perspective especially relevant right now.

Wolf is slated for two events at IBS: “Champagne Taste on a Beer Budget in a Tightening Market” and the new Super Session “The Outlook: A Complete Guide to Housing Trends, Forecasts and Insights for 2023.”

In these sessions, participants will learn: