WASHINGTON, DC -- Registration for the 2025 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) is set to open on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. With more than 67,000 visitors from 100+ countries and more than 1,400 manufacturers and suppliers, IBS is the largest exhibition for the residential construction industry. The show will be returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from February 25 to 27, 2025.

According to show management, the best deals on IBS registration happen only in September. These include:

Free IBS Expo Pass for NAHB Members

$75 IBS Expo Pass for non-members

Save up to $195 on an Expo+Education Pass for access to all IBS Education sessions and the show floor

Free spouse registration

Click here for more details.