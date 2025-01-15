OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will present a webinar, “Hard As a Rock!” on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET, as its next Continuing Education webinar. The hour-long session will take a look at “Detailing Natural Stone Paving for Timeless Durability.” For thousands of years, natural stone has been used to craft landscapes of enduring beauty. As project performance demands, applications and complexity increase, consideration must be given to ensure the longevity of stone installations. This session will dive into the considerations, best practices and detailing techniques to safeguard installations for generations to come. Additional details and registration here.