OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will be exhibiting at Greenbuild – scheduled for November 12 to 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA. The association invites attendees to visit booth 609 to learn how to reduce the embodied carbon of building projects by using natural stone. Additionally, NSI will also share information about the following:

Understanding the Land Impacts of Quarrying

Ensuring an Ethical Supply Chain

Highlight the Inherent Attributes of Natural Stone Relevant to Green Building Goals: Durability, Recyclability, Healthy, Single-Ingredient, Natural, Low Embodied Carbon