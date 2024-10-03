OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will be exhibiting at Hardscapes North America (HNA), a tradeshow for hardscape contractors, dealers and landscape professionals. The association will be promoting the benefits of membership to landscape distributors at the show, scheduled for October 16 to 18, 2024 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

Moreover, NSI will be presenting two educational sessions during HNA:

Increase Profitability with Natural Stone

Wednesday, October 16th (2:30-3:30 p.m.)

A panel of industry experts -- Reid Kubesh (Coldspring), Matt Henderson (SiteOne Landscape Supply) and Greg Osterhout (Northern Stone Supply & TexaStone Quarries) – will share firsthand their experience with natural stone in the hardscape industry. The panel of stone professionals will explore how natural stone can be profitable to your business and provide tips to make stone sourcing easier, streamline the buying process and provide insight on how to grow your bottom line.

Natural Stone Paving Systems and Site, Feature and Retaining Walls: How to Get it Right with Natural Stone

Thursday, October 17th (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Chuck Muehlbauer (Natural Stone Institute) and JP Acosta (Delgado Stone Distributors) will present a technical session that will help you become the expert in installing natural stone for hardscape projects. Learn what conditions need to be assessed and what resources are available to you to determine a system that will make you successful and profitable.