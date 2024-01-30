CLEMSON, SC -- Tile Council of North America (TCNA) will co-host the inaugural Flooring Sustainability Summit along with co-hosting partners Natural Stone Institute, National Wood Flooring Association and North American Laminate Flooring Association. The transformative event is set to take place July 17 to 18, 2024 in Washington, D.C. The summit aims to bring together policy makers, advocacy groups, standards organizations, manufacturers, distributors, construction professionals, architects, designers and procurement officers. Attendees can participate in dynamic panel discussions, networking sessions and working groups that will provide valuable learning opportunities and foster direct lines of communication with key sustainability decision makers.

“The summit provides the information attendees need to make educated business decisions and help their organizations enter the next chapter of sustainability,” stated TCNA Deputy Executive Director and Flooring Sustainability Summit Chairman Bill Griese. “These insightful discussions among various stakeholders are a big step towards shaping the future of flooring.”

Additional event information and key event discussion topics can be found in the latest Flooring Sustainability Summit press release