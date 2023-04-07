LOUISVILLE, KY -- With the existing trade show floor sold out earlier than ever, Hardscape North America (HNA) is now offering exhibit space in the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) for the 2023 trade show, which is set for October 18th to 20th.

“With every inch of space sold six months ahead of the show, we have companies waiting in line to exhibit,” said Robert Thomas, president & CEO of the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA), which produces HNA. “As our industry and the show continue to grow, our goal is to offer all companies an opportunity to have a presence. If you have products for hardscapers and landscapers, we want you to be here – where your buyers are – at the hardscape industry’s largest event.”

The West Wing is directly connected to the HNA exhibits by Freedom Hall, which is the location of popular features such as the co-located Equip Expo’s Mutt Madness and in-tree arborist demos. Equip will also be expanding its exhibit space into the West Wing, along with other features, including the Drone Zone and lounge areas.

To learn more about exhibiting at HNA, call Cheryl Kessler at (888) 580-9960 or visit www.hardscapena.com/home-exhibitors.