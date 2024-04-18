LOUISVILLE, KY -- Registration is open for Hardscape North America (HNA), which is scheduled for October 16 through 18, 2024 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY. The earlier you register, the more you’ll save, according to show management. Hardscape contractors and dealers, landscape professionals, design professionals, and industry students and professors can register at HardscapeNA.com for the $25 early bird rate through May 31st.

Along with the opportunity to see and test the latest products and technology at the nation’s largest hardscape and landscape event, attendees will also benefit from expanded education, new features, networking events and plenty of after-hours fun.

"We’re building on the energy from last year to bring an even more incredible experience for attendees in 2024,” said Bob Thomas, President & CEO of the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA), which produces HNA. “There’s no other place where you can come together with so many of your hardscape and landscape peers to discuss business and have a blast while doing it. Of course, you’re going to find new products and education to boost your bottom line, but at HNA we add unique features to make it the experience of the year.”

New and returning features at HNA:

Kevin O'Connor, host of the Emmy Award-winning "This Old House," will inspire and entertain during the opening keynote. Sponsored by Kress

By popular demand, country music icon Trace Adkins will be back on stage at HNA for a free arena concert. Sponsored by Senix

Expanded hours for the West Wing exhibits and features like the Drone Zone and Cornhole Tournament. This area will open for the whole industry on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

With five additional education sessions plus five “new to HNA” speakers, the VIP Pass is more valuable than ever.

The Tuesday evening Welcome Reception will take participants inside the legendary Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. Sponsored by Caterpillar

A new happy hour event at the expo center will offer opportunities to network and enjoy music by The Crashers just after the show floor closes on Wednesday.

The Thursday evening Women’s Leadership Reception provides valuable opportunities to connect. Sponsored by SiteOne and Belgard

Hardscape House and the Outdoor Demonstration Yard allow attendees to learn from live demos, watch the Installer Championships and get behind the controls of equipment.

The Unilock Coffee Stop offers free coffee for attendees.

Access to the co-located Equip Exposition is included with HNA registration.

After May 31st, registration is $30 until September 6th when the price goes up to $60. On-site registration will be $120. For information, call (888) 580-9960 or visit www.HardscapeNA.com.