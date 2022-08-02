LOUISVILLE, KY -- Just steps away from the indoor exhibits and adjacent to the 28-acre Outdoor Demonstration Yard, the Hardscape House brings three popular show features together under a 42,000-square-foot open-air pavilion at Hardscape North America.

Attendees can get hands-on with products and equipment at exhibitor displays.

New presenters from Local Roots Landscaping will lead the Hardscape Demonstrations.

12 teams of installers will compete for cash and equipment prizes in the HNA 2022 National Installer Championship.

HNA, set for October 19 to 21, 2022, is the largest event for the hardscape industry.

One of HNA’s most attractive features for exhibitors and visitors alike is the opportunity to demo products. With the Hardscape House and newly expanded Outdoor Demo Yard being just outside the indoor exhibits, attendees can see the new products indoors, then test and compare before investing.

Early-bird registration for the trade show is available for $20. Fees increase after Thursday, September 8th. HNA includes access to both HNA and Equip Exposition tradeshows, including their indoor exhibits, access to the Hardscape House and Outdoor Demo Yard. It also includes the Wednesday keynote, the opportunity to watch the HNA Installer Championship competition in the Hardscape House, attend the HNA Hardscape Project Awards Recognition & Ceremony, two nights of free concerts, a welcome reception at Louisville Slugger Field and free parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

To register, go to HardscapeNA.com.