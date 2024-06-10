HERNDON, VA -- Entries for the 2024 Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards are now being accepted. The popular annual awards program honors outstanding residential and commercial hardscape projects in nine different categories. Entries feature hardscaping designs for walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living kitchens and living spaces, and driveways, as well as commercial plazas and streets. Award winners will be recognized during the Hardscape North America trade show, scheduled for October 16 to 18, 2024 in Louisville, KY. The HNA Awards ceremony will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center on October 17th. Winners and honorable mention recipients will be featured on the HNA website and in several industry publications. Eligible projects for the 2024 HNA Awards include both residential and commercial projects across various categories, with new categories introduced this year. This expansion allows for a broader range of entries, showcasing the diverse talent and innovation within the hardscape industry. 2024 Award Categories: Segmental Concrete Pavement

Clay Brick Pavement

Porcelain Paver Pavement

Combination of Hardscape Products

Retaining Walls

Adhered Thin Veneers

Natural Stone Pavement

Outdoor Living Features

Vintage Installation "This year’s HNA Awards program is an incredible opportunity to recognize and celebrate excellence in the hardscape industry," said CMHA President Robert Thomas. "This annual competition showcases the best of the best, featuring outstanding achievements in design, creativity, innovation and expertise across various categories. It's a platform where the industry's most talented hardscape professionals can be acknowledged for their amazing projects, setting new standards and inspiring others in the field.” To qualify for the 2024 HNA Awards, all entries (excluding the Vintage Installation category) must have been completed between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2024. Each HNA Awards entry is evaluated by a panel of industry experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the judging process. Projects are assessed based on design excellence, craftsmanship, construction and compatibility. The entry deadline is August 23, 2024. The HNA Awards are produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association (BIA) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI). Learn more about the 2024 HNA Awards program.