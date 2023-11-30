LAS VEGAS, NV -- The International Surfaces Event (TISE), scheduled for January 24 to 26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, will once again celebrate its Best of Awards during the 2024 exhibition. The annual awards program for exhibiting companies highlights products, programs, services, business practices and booth designs that are “best of” in their class.

Enter your products now >

Initial entry deadline December 8, 2023. Un-entered categories will close after this day.

Final entry deadline in remaining open categories is January 7, 2024.