LAS VEGAS, NV -- Best of KBIS Awards return to the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 27th to 29th, with new award categories. Celebrating function and design, the expanded categories also look for key trends in the field, ranging from new-to-market technology to products with lifestyle benefits. Sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design, the upcoming program salutes pioneers in the kitchen and bath industry.

“The kitchen and bath industry is always changing and growing, and we are pleased to spotlight the immense creativity and diversity among exhibitors with new categories this year,” said Suzie Williford, NKBA executive vice president & chief strategy officer. “Year after year, we look for the best in the business and can’t wait to see what is in store for the 60th anniversary of KBIS.”

The submission portal is open and can be accessed at https://bestofkbis.secure-platform.com/a and the deadline to submit is December 1, 2023. Finalists will be announced in early 2024 and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on KBIS NEXTStage in the South Hall on February 28, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., PDT.

NEW Best of KBIS 2024 Categories

1. Style Statement: Kitchen

○ Key Criteria: Evaluated primarily by aesthetic value, favoring new finishes/colors and other key style features

2. Style Statement: Bathroom

○ Key Criteria: Evaluated primarily by aesthetic value, favoring new finishes/colors and other key style features

3. Sustainable Standout

○ Key Criteria: Eco-friendly properties, i.e. energy or water saving, carbon neutral manufacturing processes, recycled components etc.

4. Wellness Trailblazer

○ Key Criteria: Delivers benefits to mental or physical wellbeing, including potential themes like stress relief, connection to nature, or otherwise

5. Game-Changing Innovation

○ Key Criteria: New to category or industry product benefits, whether a new way to manufacture materials, new-to-market technology, or otherwise

6. Most Functional Find

○ Key Criteria: Functional benefits (particularly multi-functional use-cases), longevity, and value relative to price point; sample product categories could include cabinetry/storage solutions, hardware/fixtures, lighting and more

7. Best in Show

○ Key Criteria: Best all-around product, delivering on style, functionality, innovation and value

Entry Information

To be eligible for consideration, all products must have been introduced after January 31, 2023. To enter, exhibiting manufacturers must complete a Best of KBIS submission form here and submit at least two high-res (300 dpi) images. Products may be entered in multiple categories but require an individual entry form and submission fee for each category.

Judging

A judging committee of design professionals, thought leaders, and industry experts will narrow the entries to approximately 50 finalists who will be judged onsite to determine the winning products. Each finalist will have five minutes to present and speak to the judges about their submitted item during an in-booth visit. Each category includes a Gold and Silver winner. The finalists for the Best of KBIS will be announced in early 2024.

The Best of KBIS Awards entries will be shown during the show on a digital wall. Additionally, submitting brands will receive a Best of KBIS Entry tag on their profile page when the show opens, an in-booth Best of KBIS Entry sign to recognize a submitted product, plus a listing for each entry on the Best of KBIS page at KBIS.com.