ALPHARETTA, GA -- Entries are now being accepted for the 2023 Best of KBIS Awards, presented annually at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design, Best of KBIS is considered among the industry’s most prestigious honors and recognizes the most innovative new kitchen and bath products of the year. The awards ceremony will take place at the KBIS NeXT Stage, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

“The Best of KBIS program celebrates new product innovation among the kitchen and bath industry and assists in elevating the KBIS platform,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of NKBA. “This program showcases year after year, the ‘best of the best’ in our industry. I can’t wait to see what new innovations come to Vegas this year!”

Entry Information

To be eligible for consideration, all products must have been introduced after February 1, 2022. To enter, exhibiting manufacturers must complete a Best of KBIS submission form and submit at least two high-res (300 dpi) images. Products may be entered in multiple categories but require an individual entry form and submission fee for each category.

Best of KBIS 2023 Categories

Best of Show

Kitchen – Gold

Kitchen – Silver

Bath – Gold

Bath – Silver

Connected Home Technology

Impact Award – Judges Choice

The deadline to submit products for consideration is December 2, 2022.

Judging

A judging committee comprising of five design professionals will narrow the entries to 50 finalists. These 50 finalists will be judged onsite at KBIS 2023 to determine the winning products. Each finalist will have five minutes to present their product to the judges during an in-booth visit. The 2023 Best of KBIS judges will be announced in November.

All Best of KBIS Awards entries will be showcased during KBIS on a digital wall. Additionally, submitting brands will receive a Best of KBIS Entry tag on their profile page when the show opens, an in-booth Best of KBIS Entry sign to recognize a submitted product, plus a listing for each entry on the Best of KBIS page at kbis.com.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.