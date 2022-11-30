BETHLEHEM, PA --The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) today announced the five industry design professionals who will judge the Best of KBIS Awards, one of the kitchen and bath industry’s most prestigious honors. Sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design, the judges will choose the most innovative new products recently introduced or making their debut at KBIS 2023 being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, January 31 to February 2, 2023.

The 2023 Best of KBIS Awards judges are:

Cyndy Cantley, ASID, CKD, principal designer at Cantley & Company

Cyndy Craig Cantley is an NKBA Certified Kitchen Designer and member of the American Society of Interior Design. She is the principal designer at Cantley & Company and has been published in Southern Living, House Beautiful, Bon Appetit, and numerous other national and regional publications. In addition, Cantley and her husband run a bespoke kitchen and bath boutique/showroom where they create their own line of English-inspired cabinetry and feature high-end kitchen and bath products.

Jennifer Stoner, owner, Jennifer Stoner Interiors

Jennifer Stoner is the acclaimed design leader behind her eponymous full-service firm, Jennifer Stoner Interiors is headquartered in Richmond, VA, and Charleston, SC. For close to two decades, she has been applauded as the “go-to” luxury designer for prominent c-suite executives, entrepreneurs and entertainers. From family estates to secluded weekend properties, her custom-designed homes are elegant yet approachable and personality-driven. Today, her properties have captured the attention of Traditional Home, Aspire Design & Home, Forbes, and Home & Design. Acclaimed for her designs and business acumen, she is often the featured speaker at industry events educating fellow designers on creating signature business systems and VIP client experiences.

Michelle Blemel, owner and principal designer, Amberleaf, Inc.

Michelle Blemel is the owner and principal designer at Amberleaf, Inc. located in Pasadena, CA. Michelle Blemel has over 25 years of experience in all phases of design and project management. She leads a full-service design firm facilitating all aspects of design from concept to completion and is renowned for her creative approach to customized design and the use of color. Working on both high-end residential and commercial projects, including homes/estates, restaurants, ski resorts, hotels and medical offices. Michelle has distinguished herself as a creative problem solver, providing innovative solutions to tough design questions.

Rachel Hale, lead designer, Colmar Kitchen Studio

Rachel Hale is the lead designer at Colmar Kitchen Studio located in New Jersey. With a background in classical ballet, this formal training led to a career in the performing arts and ultimately to design. Leaning on her training and love of the arts, Rachel’s 15-year K+B career has brought numerous awards and accolades. Her approach to both the operational and creative processes has evolved over the course of her career and always welcomes new and exciting challenges. Rachel prides herself on creatively interpreting her client's wishes through the use of material and space. Her goal is to curate spaces that are unique to the individuals they are intended for.

Rebecca Zajac, Design by Numbers

Rebecca Zajac is a principal designer and founder of Design by Numbers. Known for her tech-savvy design approach, Rebecca utilizes the latest technology to improve her workflow and projects while maintaining her signature timeless and classic aesthetic. She is also a well-known production designer, and her work has been seen across various well-known TV shows such as Property Brothers and Forever Home, as well as been the lead on the design team in getting new shows launched such as Build me Up and Married to Real Estate on HGTV / Discovery+. A California native, Rebecca infuses the laid-back feel into all her design projects but craves a design challenge and opportunities to continue to evolve her ever-growing style.

“I am so pleased to celebrate this distinguished group of design professionals serving as Best of KBIS judges in 2023,” says Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of NKBA. “This is a talented, impressive group of judges, who will bring their perspectives and experiences to the process. I can’t wait to see who they choose as the Best of KBIS winners for 2023!”

The Best of KBIS Awards judges will review all product entries prior to the show and narrow down the finalists based on product descriptions, images and responses. The judging committee will visit each of the top finalists at KBIS 2023 and winners will be announced with co-host and sponsor Pam Jaccarino, editor-in-chief of Luxe Interiors + Design on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:00 PM on the KBIS NEXT Stage.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.