CHICAGO, IL -- NeoCon is pleased to announce that it is now accepting submissions for the prestigious Best of NeoCon competition, the show’s official awards program that recognizes exceptional new products from show exhibitors. Since its establishment in 1990, the program has been a beacon of innovation, garnering a diverse array of entries across various commercial sectors, including workplace, healthcare, hospitality and education. The program will bestow Gold and Silver awards alongside honors in Innovation, Sustainability, and Business Impact in 55 categories showcasing a comprehensive look at the diverse product offerings.

Eileen McMorrow, Best of NeoCon director, shares her enthusiasm for this year's competition. “If you are looking for insight into what's next in the world of commercial interior products, look no further than the annual Best of NeoCon entrants,” she says. “It’s always exciting to get that insider’s look into the trends driving the industry. In 2023, we witnessed a substantial rise in entries—nearly 20% more compared to the previous year. Entries to Collections for Collaboration, Acoustics & Privacy, and Seating: Sofas & Lounge categories saw a notable uptick, and the Furniture category alone grew by 47%. We anticipate even greater participation this year as manufacturers continue to develop new innovations to meet today’s quickly evolving market demands.”

A distinguished panel of more than 50 jurors composed of top design professionals, specifiers, facility managers and decision-makers, will be unveiled in April. With expertise spanning commercial, healthcare, education and hospitality sectors, the discerning group will travel from across the country to convene at THE MART in the days leading up to NeoCon for the deliberation process. The jurors will then meticulously evaluate all submissions in person, assessing each product first-hand before selecting the winners.

The Business Impact component of the awards program, first introduced in 2022, will return with a new feature. This year, entrants will have the opportunity to opt-in to be pre-vetted by a jury of facility end-users, real estate planners and specifiers, who will consider their contributions based on the degree to which they contribute to business operations and enterprise-oriented built environments across verticals. Finalists will undergo additional evaluation on-site by a panel of business journalists from leading publications.

All winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony at THE MART on the morning of Monday, June 10th, ushering in the 55th edition of NeoCon. Winning products will receive the distinguished award designed by NeoCon partner Maiarelli Studio as a symbol of excellence and innovation in design. Attendees can view the Best of NeoCon products throughout the three days of the show.

NeoCon exhibitors are encouraged to submit entries through the Best of NeoCon online portal. Eligible products must have entered the U.S. market since June 2023 and will be on display at NeoCon 2024. Products previously entered in Best of NeoCon 2023 are ineligible. Submission deadlines and entry fees are detailed below:

Early entry by March 31: $800 per entry

Regular entry by April 30: $900 per entry

Late entry by May 20: $1,000 per entry

Business Impact Opt-In: $100 per entry



More details on the program and entry process can be found at www.neocon.com/awards/best-of-neocon.

NeoCon will take place June 10th to 12th at THE MART in Chicago. The show is open to trade, C-Suite executives, and other industry-related professionals and registration is free for all attendees. To register, head to https://neocon.com/register.