VALENCIA, SPAIN – Tile of Spain USA is gearing up for its annual Passport to Creativity tour, slated for the end of February 2025. Each year, a select group of architects, interior designers and trade professionals are invited to be a part of the week-long excursion which takes a deep dive into the world of Spanish tile, as well as allowing participants to experience the sights, tastes and culture of Spain – all while earning CEU credits.

Participants will not only visit the 2025 edition of Cevisama, the international tile exhibition held annually in Valencia, Spain, but tour tile manufacturing facilities and showrooms, as well as visiting local historical sites. They will gain a thorough understanding of the origins of ceramics, how they are made, and the technical and aesthetic benefits of the different genres of tile. The exact dates of the trip are to be announced.

Tile of Spain USA is now accepting entries for qualified professionals interested in attending the 2025 Passport to Creativity tour. To be considered for this unique and rewarding opportunity, complete the following form.

If you have any questions or need assistance accessing this form, please email info@tileofspainusa.com.