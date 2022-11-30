CORAL GABLES, FL -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER), is now accepting entries for the 2023 edition of the “Passport to Creativity” tour.

Now in its 11th year, “Passport to Creativity” celebrates the profound history of Spanish ceramics by inviting a select group of architects and interior designers on a journey through Spain. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the origins of ceramics, how they are made, and the technical and aesthetic benefits of the different genres of tile.

“Passport to Creativity offers architects and designers the opportunity to master the nuances of Spanish ceramic tile from manufacturers and tile specialists first-hand,” stated Rocamador Rubio, Tile of Spain in the U.S. “Our guests will embark on an educational journey that begins with the history of ceramics and concludes with a deeper understanding of the aesthetic, technical and functional benefits of Spanish tile. This knowledge can then be used to enhance and evolve their designs to meet the ever-changing needs of exterior and interior projects.”

If you are an architect or designer interested in attending this year’s trip or would like additional information, Tile of Spain invites you to fill out the “Passport to Creativity” interest form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdUVMaEzcXN5ua7vl_ME7z-pG23Bw39ZenpGs8GzybsNDbfnA/viewform.