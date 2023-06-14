Entries for the 2023 HNA Awards are now being accepted. The popular annual awards program honors outstanding residential and commercial hardscape projects in nine different categories. Entries feature hardscaping designs for walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living kitchens and living spaces, and driveways as well as commercial plazas and streets.

Award winners will be recognized during the Hardscape North America trade show, October 18th to 20th in Louisville, KY. The HNA Awards Ceremony will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center on October 19. Winners and honorable mention recipients will be featured on the HNA website and in several industry publications. Eligible projects include residential and commercial projects in the following categories:

Clay Brick

Clay Brick – Permeable

Concrete Paver

Concrete Paver – Permeable

Segmental Retaining Walls

Combination of Hardscape Products

Porcelain Paver

Natural Stone

Outdoor Living Features

Vintage Installation

“The HNA Awards program is not merely a recognition of excellence in hardscape design; it is the transformative catalyst that propels winners to new heights,” said Robert Thomas, president and CEO of the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association. “Annually, the program showcases the ‘best of the best’ in our industry, including creativity, innovation and expertise. I can’t wait to see all the exceptional projects submitted this year!”

All entries, except the Vintage Installation category, must have been completed between November 1, 2019 and June 30, 2023. Vintage installation entries must have been installed before 2013. Projects are juried by industry experts for their excellence in design, craftsmanship, construction and compatibility. The entry deadline is September 1, 2023.

The HNA Awards are produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association (BIA) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI). Sponsors for the HNA Awards include iQ Power Tools, Keystone Hardscapes and Regions Enerbank.

Learn more about the 2022 HNA Awards Winners and Honorable Mention Recipients.