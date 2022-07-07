LOUISVILLE, KY -- Hardscape North America has announced a wide range of professional development options designed to assist both contractors and dealers increase sales, drive revenue and build profits. The tradeshow is set for October 19 to 21, 2022 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

A new addition to the lineup is a presentation by three-time HNA Installer Champion Dan Hughes, president of Segmental Systems, who will share his knowledge and insights on what it takes to be crowned the HNA Installer Champion. “Learn what it takes to be a Champion” will be held on Wednesday afternoon, the day before the 2022 competition begins. This presentation is included with tradeshow registration.

An all-inclusive VIP Pass includes 10 education sessions, six hardscape demos and two hardscape workshops for up to a 50% discount compared to purchasing individual sessions. The cost for the VIP Pass is $229 or $189 for ICPI-NCMA/BIA/NSI members.