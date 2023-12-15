ALEXANDRIA, VA -- NTP Events, the leader in the face-to-face events industry, announced its partnership with the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) as the new show management company for Hardscape North America (HNA). Building on HNA’s recent record-breaking event, which saw unprecedented attendance and exhibit sales, NTP Events aims to further elevate the premier hardscape show for contractors, dealers, and distributors.

HNA, co-located with Equip Exposition, recently convened over 27,000 registered attendees from all 50 states and 46 countries in Louisville, KY, showcasing the latest products, equipment and technologies. With over 1,000 exhibits, HNA and Equip demonstrated its importance as a hub for industry professionals to explore innovations and trends shaping the hardscape market.

"We are honored to build upon the incredible success of HNA's latest event as their new show management partner," said Chris Harar, president of NTP Events. "The record-setting attendance and the dynamic, interactive exhibit space reflect the industry's vibrant community and growth. We are committed to sustaining this trajectory, providing a platform that not only fosters connections but also showcases the most cutting-edge products and promotes the exchange of knowledge."

NTP Events' expertise in event planning and execution, coupled with their dedication to delivering exceptional attendee and exhibitor experiences, aligns seamlessly with HNA's mission to promote industry growth and innovation.

"We are confident that NTP Events is the ideal partner for Hardscape North America," said Bob Thomas, president and CEO at CMHA. "Their proven track record, creativity, and attention to detail make them the perfect choice to manage our event. We look forward to working closely with NTP Events to produce a dynamic and successful show for all participants."

The next HNA event is scheduled for October 16 to 18, 2024 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY. Exhibitors and attendees can expect an immersive experience featuring an expansive exhibition floor, expert-led educational sessions, networking opportunities and product showcases from leading industry players.

For more information about Hardscape North America and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.hardscapena.com.