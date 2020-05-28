Blanco Appoints Garth Wallin as President and CEO for North America

LUMBERTON, NJ – Blanco has announced that Garth Wallin, formerly the President of Blanco Canada, will expand his role to President and CEO, Blanco North America. In his new position, he will provide strategic leadership with a focus on long-term sustainable growth, creating an inspiring organizational shape and further increasing the brand’s presence in the region.

As President at Blanco Canada for the past 6 years, Wallin was instrumental in significant market leadership initiatives, leading a team that established Blanco as the number one kitchen sink brand in Canada. Before joining Blanco, he held several leadership roles in the hardware industry, working with leading brands including Black & Decker and Hitachi Koki.

“Water management is a fundamental requirement for all people and Blanco produces premium products that improve experiences in and around a home’s water source, the Kitchen Water Hub,” states Wallin. “I’m looking forward to building a team that exceeds expectations for our customers and consumers in North America.”

Wallin notes that Blanco is proud of its unparalleled 95-year heritage and industry expertise that includes well-established North American operations. Blanco America has been serving the U.S. market and consumers for over 30 years with strong leadership in the granite composite sinks category. Blanco’s patented Silgranit kitchen sinks are made in North America – Toronto, Canada.

“Blanco has such a strong history in manufacturing, design and development,” says Wallin “When you combine that with our exceptional people and strong global brand, I’m confident we will overcome any challenges and achieve our goal to become the number one premium Kitchen Water Hub company.”