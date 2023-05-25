LOUISVILLE, KY -- With timely content, new expert presenters and opportunities for both classroom and demo-style learning, Hardscape North America 2023 is a one-stop education resource for contractors and dealers who want to increase sales, drive revenue and build profits. The tradeshow is set for October 18th to 20th at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

New additions to the lineup this year include two natural stone education panel sessions: Ask the Natural Stone Experts and Tips for Sourcing Natural Stone & How to Make More Money. Also new, the Concrete Paver Installer Course will be only one day, Tuesday, October 17th, and it will be offered in both Spanish and English.

An all-inclusive VIP Pass includes 10 education sessions, six hardscape demos and two hardscape workshops for a more than 50% discount compared to purchasing individual sessions. The cost for the VIP Pass is $249 or $209 for CMHA/BIA/NSI members.

Attendees find great value in the VIP Pass. “It was definitely a great learning and networking opportunity. I found the VIP package super beneficial. The classroom style learning was great and super interesting. I took a deeper look into my own budget and pricing program,” said Jenni Selby of Selby's Landscaping LLC in Columbus, OH, after HNA 2022.

Education Sessions

The 10 Education Sessions on Wednesday and Thursday cover hot industry topics that are applicable for all hardscape and landscape professionals, including:

Financial Master Class for Landscape & Hardscape Businesses, Frank Bourque

Why Walls Fail: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Bill Gardocki

Tips for Sourcing Natural Stone & How to Make More Money, Panelists: Reid Kubesh, Patrick Wells, JP Acosta, and Greg Osterhout

The Economy is Changing, Are You Ready? Frank Bourque

Concrete Paver Installation Efficiencies, Bill Gardocki

Ask the Natural Stone Experts, Panelists: Greg Osterhout, Jim Hieb, Eric Chaloux, and Daniel Wood

Selling with an Echo. How Steady is Your Marketing Drumbeat? Gary Ross

8 Essential Elements of Sales Effectiveness, Randy Anderson

Transform Your Hardscape Business into an Outdoor Living Business, Joe Raboine

Attracting and Retaining Top Talent in a Struggling Labor Force, Sam Gembel

A la carte tickets for the Education Sessions are $85 per session.

Hardscape Demos

Patrick Murray and Kenneth Deemer, along with their team from Local Roots Landscaping, will return to lead six demos on the newest installation techniques and best practices for companies that want to be on the leading edge. The demos, held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday outside in the Hardscape House, will highlight:

Segmental Retaining Walls

Paver Installations

Hardscape Toolbox – What’s in Your Trailer?

New Products and Ideas – The Movers & Shakers

Water and Fire Features

Outdoor Kitchens and Other Enhancements

An $85 registration upgrade includes all six sessions.

Hardscape Workshops

Two hardscape workshops on Thursday, October 19th, offer the opportunity to learn insider tips and tricks from respected industry veterans:

Estimating Hardscape Projects with Confidence, Donny Duke

Secrets of Production Management and Crew Motivation for the Hardscape Jobsite, Frank Gandora

A la carte tickets for the workshops are $85 per session.

HNA 2023

Early-bird registration for the tradeshow is available for $25* (fees increase after Thursday, September 7th). Registration provides access to both HNA and Equip Exposition tradeshows including their indoor exhibits, newly expanded West Wing, access to the Hardscape House and 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard. It also includes the Wednesday keynote, the opportunity to watch the HNA Installer Championship competition in the Hardscape House and the HNA Hardscape Project Awards Recognition & Ceremony, as well as two nights of free concerts, a welcome party and free parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For complete education schedules or to register, visit HardscapeNA.com.

HNA Sponsors

The 2023 Platinum Sponsors are Belgard Hardscapes and Keystone Hardscapes. Gold Sponsors are Nicolock Paving Stones & Retaining Walls and Unilock. HNA is produced by the Concrete Masonry and Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association and the Natural Stone Institute.

*Registration for non-exhibiting manufacturers, suppliers, ad agencies and media sales is $450.