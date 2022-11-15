LOUISVILLE, KY -- More than 25,000 members of the hardscape and landscape industries gathered at the Hardscape North America, which is produced by ICPI-NCMA, and the co-located Equip Exposition tradeshows October 19th to 21st. The energy was high as contractors and dealers explored the largest event ever for this industry.

Together, HNA and Equip offered nearly 1,000 exhibits, indoors and out. Both show floors were sold out with 186 HNA exhibitors accounting for 51,100 net square feet in the North Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center. In addition, many exhibitors offered hands-on opportunities in the Hardscape House, a 42,000-square-foot pavilion adjacent to the 30-acre Outdoor Demonstration Yard.

The tradeshow floor buzzed as attendees explored new products, tested equipment and made connections with exhibitors.

“We have been very happy and honestly had so many leads after the first day, that we could have left then and called it a success,” said Tyler Sinclair, Redwood Plastics and Rubber, which showcased the company’s Dynamex™ Rise-It Paver Pedestal System.

John Michael Stewart of Stewart Land Designs brought his team from Texas. “The level of technology changes every year, so we enjoy coming to this show to see what’s new in the industry,” he said. “We also come for the networking and to attend some of the education classes, both of which help us do our jobs better.”

“The success of HNA is a testament to our industry’s continued growth as well as ICPI-NCMA’s commitment to bringing the industry together to see the latest in tools, equipment and products,” said Bob Thomas, ICPI-NCMA president and CEO. “No other event this year showcased so many solutions devoted to the hardscape industry.”

Education at HNA

With education opportunities spanning Tuesday, October 18th to Friday, October 21st, attendees were ready to learn about the latest technology, installation techniques and business-building strategies. Many of the sessions were approved for continuing education hours.

Former professional golfer and broadcaster David Feherty packed the room for Wednesday's HNA Keynote. This session was included with HNA tradeshow registration.

110 attendees participated in the Pre-Show ICPI-NCMA Installer Courses, which were held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel downtown.

Contractors and dealers were able to choose from 10 education sessions that focused on marketing and sales, recruiting top talent, increasing efficiency and more.

First-time presenters from Local Roots Landscaping, led six Hardscape Demos on the latest installation techniques.

361 contractors and dealers purchased a VIP Pass, which gave them access to all 10 of the education sessions, the six Hardscape Demos and two hardscape workshops for up to a 50% discount.

HNA Competitions

The HNA Installer Championship attracted much attention in the Hardscape House, and the stakes were high with the total prize value exceeding $33,500. Twelve teams competed in the preliminary rounds on Thursday, with the top four teams advancing to the final competition on Friday. New this year, each team was sponsored by a hardscape industry organization.

First Place: Shovel & Thumb, sponsored by Belgard - Central Premix

Second Place: Green Ridge Landscaping, sponsored by Fortress Edge Restraints

Third Place: Epic Pavers, sponsored by TX Regional Championship

Fourth Place: Clearwater Summit Group, sponsored by Mutual Materials

The HNA Awards highlight outstanding hardscape projects in the U.S. and Canada and drew a record number of 204 entries. During the awards ceremony on October 20th, winners and honorable mention recipients were recognized in 18 categories. The list of winning entries is available at https://www.hardscapena.com/news/2022-hna-awards-winners-and-honorable-mention-recipients-announced.

HNA Sponsors

The 2022 Platinum Sponsors are Belgard Hardscapes, Colmet LLC and Keystone Hardscapes. Gold Sponsors are FORTRESS Engineered Edge Restraints, Nicolock Paving Stones & Retaining Walls, POLYCOR, Probst Inc. and Unilock. The Silver Sponsor is RUBI GROUP. HNA is produced by the ICPI-NCMA and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association and the Natural Stone Institute.

HNA 2023 will be held October 18th to 20th at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Details will be available online at www.HardscapeNA.com.