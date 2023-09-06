HERDON, VA -- With 205 exhibitors, the North Wing of Hardscape North America (HNA) 2023 is sold out and the show continues to grow. An exhibit area and some special features, such as a corn hole tournament and daily giveaways, have been added in the West Wing. The show is scheduled for October 18 to 20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

Show management reports one-third of HNA exhibitors are new and outdoor exhibits are sold out. Among this year’s new exhibitors are Ardex Americas, Coldspring, Delta Stone Products, Laticrete, MSI, Vermont Quarries and Vetter Stone.

To register, visit www.hardscapena.com.