OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will present a case study in sustainable construction -- delve into a compelling case study that showcases the remarkable potential of natural stone in minimizing embodied carbon. The webinar, scheduled for Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. (ET) will explain how the Freedom Place project in Dallas, TX successfully replaced pre-cast concrete with natural limestone, resulting in an 80% reduction in global warming potential without breaking the bank.

Learning Objectives include:

• Review published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for natural stone and compare results to other building materials including terrazzo, pre-cast concrete and engineered quartz.

• Gain insights into how strategic material choices can significantly mitigate global warming and other environmental concerns.

• Explore the intricacies of a real-world project that prioritized sustainability without significant increases in budget.

• Walk away with practical knowledge on incorporating more natural stone in your projects.

Register here.