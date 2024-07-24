OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will hold a webinar showcasing a case study in sustainable construction on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. (ET). The discussion will delve into a project where the remarkable potential of natural stone minimized embodied carbon. Discover how the Freedom Place project in Dallas, TX, successfully replaced pre-cast concrete with natural limestone, resulting in an 80% reduction in global warming potential without breaking the bank. Learn more details and register here.