At the forefront of the stone fabrication sector, where the environment is fraught with potential dangers from silica dust and heavy slabs, the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) is taking measures to educate stone industry members about these hazards and offer certification training. At the helm of the initiative is Mark Meriaux, NSI accreditation and technical manager, and Buddy Ontra, owner of Ontra Stone Concepts in Bridgeport, CT, and a past president of NSI. The two industry experts recently took some time to talk with Stone World about the Silica Safety program.

"We are actively promoting compliance with silica safety standards," said Meriaux.

Ontra, a veteran in the field, extends this educational outreach directly to fabrication workshops. He hosted the first one at his own shop in the beginning of 2024. "With firsthand experience, I bring practical insights to our training," said Ontra.

The training sessions engage a diverse audience -- from fabricators to safety officers in related industries -- highlighting the universal applicability of the safety measures being taught. The initiative transcends mere regulatory adherence; it's a commitment to the well-being of every individual in the industry.

Ontra draws a parallel, albeit with a touch of levity, to the risks akin to chronic alcohol consumption, underscoring the critical nature of safety protocols in preventing both occupational diseases like silicosis and sudden accidents.

Meriaux emphasizes the program's growing endorsement by major material suppliers who now mandate certification for their provider's staff. "Our focus is on educating key personnel," he said, adding that he is aiming to instill a culture of safety from the top down.

Scheduled presentations at industry exhibitions, such as StonExpo in Las Vegas, NV, combined with an ongoing recruitment of new hosts to disseminate this vital information in locations throughout North America, demonstrate a proactive approach to safety culture. Meriaux and Ontra's concerted efforts are dedicated to ensuring that safety becomes an integral part of the stone industry's ethos, safeguarding the health and life of every worker involved.