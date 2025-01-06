The SlabVision Scanner sets a new standard in slab imaging for stone fabricators. Its advanced 32-megapixel camera and LED lighting system capture flawless images unaffected by environmental conditions like sunlight or shop lighting. With an industry-leading slab capacity of up to 157 inches wide by 86.6 inches high, it easily accommodates slabs of any size.

Designed for efficiency and simplicity, the compact SlabVision conserves valuable shop space compared to traditional photo stations. It includes a user-friendly 24-inch touchscreen interface for effortless operation. With powerful vein-matching software, tMatch lets you create projects digitally in a 3D layout environment that’s easy to share with your customers. Its slab inventory software captures essential details like color, thickness and flaws, offering instant access to slab information. Additionally, Park Industries® will help you seamlessly migrate your existing slab inventory into the SlabVision.

Watch it in action at: https://www.parkindustries.com/slab-imaging/slabvision/.