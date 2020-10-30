The next generation of HydroClear Systems, the HydroClear Pro series by Park Industries, enables fabricators to better manage their water usage, which could translate to efficiency gains and a significant savings in water consumption costs, and with a smaller footprint requirement. The HydroClear Pro series utilizes closed-loop recycling to greatly reduce the amount of water used in a fabrication process, and less water means a positive impact to a shop and the environment. Features include:

Six unique models that can be customized to meet a shop’s water needs

All-in-one design eliminating the need for a separate holding tank, saving precious floor space

Automated water system maintenance, reducing labor costs

Able to accommodate up to 170 gallons of water per minute to a shop

Reduces water consumption by up to 90% or more, and your water bill by nearly 70%

Many enhancement options available, including an Advanced Controller, pH Balance System, Bromine Sanitizing System, Second Stage Polymer Feed and more

www.parkindustries.com/hydroclearpro