Park Industries® recently hosted a highly successful Digital Stoneworking Expo (DSE) in Honolulu, HI, drawing fabricators from local Hawaiian shops and from as far away as New Hampshire.

The event kicked off with a lively luau, where attendees enjoyed traditional Hawaiian entertainment and connected with fellow fabricators in a relaxed, tropical setting. From there, the DSE provided valuable insights into the latest stone fabrication technology, set against the stunning backdrop of the islands.

Attendees were treated to live machine demonstrations featuring the JAVELIN™ CNC Sawjet and SlabVision™ Scanner. These advanced machines showcased how digital CNC technology is revolutionizing shop operations by boosting efficiency and precision, allowing fabricators to elevate their processes.

Key highlights of the event include:

74 fabricators from the U.S. and Canada attended the event.

from the U.S. and Canada attended the event. Hands-on training at local shops, including Todd Branson Stoneworks and Top Priority, Inc., introduced a new educational approach at the DSE. These sessions gave fabricators real-world insights into advanced mitering techniques and the digital fabrication process.

at local shops, including Todd Branson Stoneworks and Top Priority, Inc., introduced a new educational approach at the DSE. These sessions gave fabricators real-world insights into advanced mitering techniques and the digital fabrication process. New keynote speaker: Joseph L. Sine, a construction litigation lawyer, delivered an essential session on silica safety regulations and OSHA compliance. His presentation sparked valuable discussions on how fabricators can stay ahead of evolving safety standards.

The Digital Stoneworking Expo also offered abundant networking opportunities, allowing fabricators to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss industry trends while building relationships that will help them remain competitive in an evolving market.

Looking ahead, Park Industries® is excited to continue its commitment to education and innovation with the next Digital Stoneworking Expo scheduled for 2025. For more details and to stay updated on future events, visit the www.parkindustries.com/dse.